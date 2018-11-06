Fentanyl, the deadly opioid that contributed to Mac Miller's death, increasingly found in street drugs

Investigators found an empty bottle of liquor on the nightstand and another inside the home’s recording studio. A small bag with a white powdery substance was found on a table in the studio, along with an iPad that appeared to have powder residue on it. Another bag with white powder and loose pills was discovered inside a pocket of one of Miller’s coats, and a rolled $20 bill with white residue on it was in the pocket of his shorts, the report states.