One person dies after car theft suspect crashes vehicle in high-speed Malibu pursuit

One person was killed, and three Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were injured during a high-speed pursuit through Malibu on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The chase began about 7:45 a.m. when sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the LAPD’s Pacific Division on Monday, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.
The pursuit traveled onto Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, where the suspect crashed into three vehicles, Los Angeles County fire Inspector Gustavo Medina said.
One person was killed in the multi-vehicle crash, KTLA reported, but it was unclear whether the victim had been inside or outside a car at the time. At least one car burst into flames after the crash, and three deputies suffered from smoke inhalation, Medina said.
The driver of the car that was being chased was airlifted to the hospital, KTLA reported.
