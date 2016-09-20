Man tries to abduct 9-year-old boy outside El Monte elementary school

Police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 9-year-old boy who was standing outside his elementary school last week waiting for his mother to pick him up.

The boy was outside La Primaria Elementary School in El Monte at 2 p.m. Thursday when the man walked up to him, the El Monte Police Department said Monday.

The man spoke to the boy and then grabbed his wrist, police said.

He tried to pull the boy away, but the child broke free, according the police department. The unidentified man ran east on Ramona Boulevard and out of sight.

The boy, who suffered a scratch on his arm, provided police with a detailed description.

Police think the man is a transient who frequents the 605 Freeway and San Gabriel Reservoir at Ramona Boulevard.

The boy described his attacker as a man in his 30s with a shaved head and brown eyes. He is 6 feet 2 to 6 feet 3, 180 pounds with acne scars on his cheeks. He has a dragon tattoo on the back of his head, a skull tattoo on his upper chest and the name “Maria” on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information is urged to the call the police department at (626) 580-2100 or (626) 580-2114, or email details to tips@empd.org.

