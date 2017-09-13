Man barricades himself in downtown L.A. after stabbing victim with sword, police say

A man is barricaded inside an apartment in downtown Los Angeles after stabbing another man with a sword early Wednesday, police said.

The stabbing occurred about 3 a.m. in the 200 block of East Washington Boulevard when the suspect exited the apartment and attacked the victim, who was walking with a woman at the time, said Officer Irma Mota, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect then returned to the apartment, where he has been holed up, she said. The victim notified police and told them “he was stabbed with a sword,” Mota said.

The victim was hospitalized. His condition was not immediately known.

The suspect’s relationship to the victim and woman was not immediately known, Mota said.

Members of LAPD’s SWAT were at the scene Wednesday morning.

Because of the police activity in the area, Metro suspended its Blue Line service between the Grand/Los Angeles Trade-Technical College Station and San Pedro Street Station.

Metro offered bus shuttles to morning commuters.

