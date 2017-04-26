Man fatally shot while going door-to-door asking to paint addresses on curbs in Norwalk

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday evening as he sought donations to paint to home addresses along curb lines in a Norwalk neighborhood, authorities said.

The man, who has not been identified, was walking along the 14400 block of Dinard Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. when he was shot several times in the upper torso, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He died at the scene.

“There is no suspect information, nor a motive for the shooting,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Sheriff's Sgt. Bill Cotter told reporters at the scene the man had been asking residents if he could paint their addresses on the curb in exchange for a donation to charity.

Anyone with details is urged to call the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

