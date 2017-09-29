Body with a gunshot wound to the head is found in Commerce

The body of a man shot in the head was discovered Friday in an industrial neighborhood in the city of Commerce, authorities said.
Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Saybrook Avenue about 10 a.m. after employees of area businesses reported the body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Employees directed authorities to the corpse, which was lying in a dirt field near train tracks. The area is mostly composed of warehouses and is about one mile from the Citadel Outlets.
A Los Angeles County Coroner’s investigator said the victim had yet to be identified.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.
