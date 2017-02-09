Man accused of throwing his dog off East L.A. hillside, twice

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after throwing his pitbull mix off a hillside in an East Los Angeles neighborhood, prosecutors said.

Andres Spancky Raya, 21, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court downtown to two felony counts of animal cruelty, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

After entering his plea, Raya was taken into custody. He is being held on $65,000 bail.

Raya is accused of throwing his dog, Mary Jane, off the neighborhood hillside in the 1300 block of Luella Drive on Sept. 26 and 28, according to prosecutor Alexandra Campbell. Mary Jane fell 145 feet into a ravine.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught the act, KTTV-TV reported.

After the incidents, the dog was taken in and cared for by another family, the television news station reported.

Before he was charged with animal cruelty, Raya was on probation for one felony count each of grand theft of personal property and hit-and-run driving resulting in injury to another person, according to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.

If Raya is convicted, he faces up to three years and eight months in jail.

