Man fatally stabbed on Metro station platform in Koreatown

A man was fatally stabbed Sunday on the platform of a Metro subway station in Koreatown, authorities said.

The slaying occurred just before 5 p.m. at the Wilshire/Normandie station, an underground station along the Purple Line, said Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Vincent Plair.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing. Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released pending notification of family members.

Deputies have detained one person in connection with the slaying, but it’s not clear if investigators consider the person a suspect or witness.

The Wilshire/Normandie station was closed as detectives examined the scene.

Jose Ubaldo, a spokesman for Metro, said buses were shuttling riders from the Wilshire/Western station to the Wilshire/Vermont station.

