Pedestrian struck and killed by Metrolink train in North Hollywood

A Los Angeles-bound Metrolink train struck and killed a pedestrian in North Hollywood on Monday morning, authorities said.
The person, who has not been identified, was on the tracks about half a mile east of Laurel Canyon Boulevard near Lankershim Boulevard when the train from Ventura County came through around 8 a.m., officials said.
The person was in an area not meant for pedestrians, said Metrolink spokesman Michael Atchue.
The stretch of track between Van Nuys and Bob Hope Airport was closed as investigators look into the death, he said.