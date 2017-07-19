Police are searching for two teens reported missing in Boyle Heights

Police are searching for two teenagers who were reported missing Wednesday from the Boyle Heights area.

Using a scent-sniffing bloodhound and police helicopters, authorities have been searching for the pair — identified as Jaylin Mazariegos, 15, and Adrian Gonzalez, 14 — since 3 p.m., according to Los Angeles police officials.

“They’re in love, they are together,” said Los Angeles police Capt. Ruby Flores. “There’s some concern for their safety.”

Mazariegos was last seen at 6:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of Alcazar Street, while Gonzalez was last seen at 7:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of De Neve Lane.

“Their parents are extremely worried,” Flores said, urging anyone who may know the couple’s whereabouts to call the police.

In an interview with KNX-AM (1070), Gonzalez’s mother pleaded for the public's help in finding the teenagers.

“I love him and I want to have him back home safe,” she said.

