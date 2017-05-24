Son beats mother with baseball bat in Anaheim, police say

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after severely beating his mother with baseball bat inside their Anaheim home, police said.

Seth White was taken into custody after he was spotted by officers near the Santa Ana River Trail, Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

Neighbors reported hearing the attack just after 8:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of East La Palma Avenue, he said. They then saw White leaving the home while still carrying the baseball bat, police said.

When officers arrived at the home, they peered into a window and saw Karen White, 58, on the ground. She was suffering from severe blunt force-type injuries, Wyatt said.

Officers forced their way into the home and provided medical attention to White, he said. She was taken to a trauma center, where she was being treated for possible life-threatening injuries.

Karen White is a peace officer with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Wyatt said.

She’s been working for the department since November 1996, and is assigned to the California Institute for Men in Chino, department spokesman Bill Sessa said.

