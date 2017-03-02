Teenager texts her mother from bathroom as burglar ransacks their Montclair home

Montclair police are crediting a quick-thinking 14-year-old girl with protecting herself and her 4-year-old niece when a burglar broke into her family’s home this week.

‘I was very scared. Not so much for myself but for Zoyee,” Savannah Jones told KTLA-TV Channel 5, referring to her niece.

It was about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when police said Savannah heard someone knock on the door of the family’s home in the 10200 block of Monte Vista Avenue.

Savannah said she looked through the peephole and didn’t recognize the man on the other side.

The man jiggled the door knob. It was locked, Montclair police said.

Savannah grabbed her niece, ran upstairs into a bathroom and locked the door.

“Then I heard one or two more loud bangs. That’s when I realized he was in the house,” she said. “I could hear him going through my mom’s room. He came toward the door where we were hiding. I was just hoping he wouldn’t know we were in there.”

Afraid the burglar would hear her if she called 911, Savannah texted her mother instead.

“He is inside mom he’s gonna here me,” she wrote. “U call or come home or something mom.”

Savannah’s mother texted back that she had called a neighbor, who rushed over to help.

But the man had gotten away after ransacking two rooms, though he never found the girls, police said.

“Montclair police officers … including a K-9 officer, conducted an extensive search for the suspect, however he was not located and remains outstanding,” police said in a statement.

Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. Caption Traders discuss price of SNAP on floor of NYSE Traders on floor of New York Stock Exchange discuss the price of SNAP on day of IPO. Traders on floor of New York Stock Exchange discuss the price of SNAP on day of IPO. Caption Escape from Mosul Residents of Mosul flee ahead of the fighting. Residents of Mosul flee ahead of the fighting. Caption Angels Flight to reopen Labor Day Angels Flight will reopen Labor Day. Angels Flight will reopen Labor Day. Caption Is living close to the freeway dangerous to your health? Air quality scientists say people should live more than 500 feet from a freeway, but cities are approving thousands of homes in those zones. Air quality scientists say people should live more than 500 feet from a freeway, but cities are approving thousands of homes in those zones.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.