Police searching for man suspected of killing estranged wife in Montebello

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding Christopher Michael Diaz, 26, who is suspected of killing his estranged wife in Montebello on Sunday, authorities said.

“Diaz is an alleged gang member and considered armed and dangerous,” according to a Montebello police press release. He is 5-foot-5 and weighs 145 pounds.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1200 block of Victoria Avenue to find a woman — Roxann Acosta — dead from a gunshot wound.

According to Los Angeles County coroner’s records, Acosta was 28.

Acosta and Diaz were estranged but had spent the day together before ending up at Diaz’s mother’s house in Montebello, said Montebello Police Sgt. Marc Marty.

The two had an argument, and witnesses heard gunshots, Marty said. Diaz’s mother was in the house but in another room, and other people were in the house, Marty said.

Diaz fled the house and no weapons were found at the scene, Marty said. On Monday police arrested a woman in connection with the case on suspicion of aiding and abetting, Marty said, but he would not release her name.

At a vigil Monday, family members told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that Acosta had three children and was pregnant with a fourth.

"I always feared him, that's why he wasn't welcome into the family," Alicia Acosta, the victim’s mother, told Fox 11 News. "I know he's out there, he's out there somewhere watching.”

Anyone with information should call the Montebello Police Department at (323) 887-1313.

