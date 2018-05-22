Big mudslide closes Highway 395 near California-Nevada state line

A large mudslide and flooding have forced the closure of Highway 395, a major route to Lake Tahoe, near the Nevada and California state line, officials said.
The road was closed in both directions Tuesday morning near Topaz Lake in Douglas County, Nevada.
On Monday night, mud stretched 100 feet across the road and was 3 to 5 feet deep, according to the California Department of Transportation.
Road maintenance crews worked through the night to remove debris, but there was no estimate Tuesday morning of when the road would be reopened, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
Northbound traffic was being stopped on the California side, and southbound traffic in Nevada was being diverted onto Highway 208 through Wellington, authorities said.
The region this week has been experiencing showers and thunderstorms, which are expected to last through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.
Law enforcement officials reported flooding and deep mudflow near the Topaz Lodge resort in Gardnerville, Nev., at 6:43 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Flooding inundated the ground floor of the resort Monday night, the Record-Courier newspaper in Gardnerville reported.
