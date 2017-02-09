Muscoy man accused of shooting two neighbors to death

A 28-year-old Muscoy man is in custody Thursday after authorities say he fatally shot two of his neighbors.

Officials said that Roberto Lopez was arrested on suspicion of murder Wednesday after San Bernardino County sheriff’s detectives interviewed him about the deaths of two neighbors. Their bodies were found with gunshot wounds in a converted garage on June Street in Muscoy that morning.

Deputies discovered the bodies while responding to a 9:45 a.m. 911 call about gunfire, officials said in a media statement. Lopez was identified as a person of interest and taken to sheriff’s headquarters for questioning.

At the end of the interview, Lopez was arrested. Authorities did not release a motive for the killings or say what Lopez’s relationship was to the two men he allegedly killed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Lisa Guerra or Sgt. Jason Radeleff at (909) 387-3589.

Jail records show Lopez is being held without bail and is due in court Friday.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.