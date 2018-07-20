4-year-old accidentally shoots and kills toddler cousin in San Bernardino County

A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 2-year-old cousin in a small San Bernardino County town Friday morning, authorities said.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting, which occurred in the unincorporated town of Muscoy a little after 9 a.m. When they arrived to the 2700 block of Duffy Street, they found a young girl with gunshot wounds.
She was taken to a hospital and died just after 10 a.m., according to Cindy Bachman, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.
She said investigators trying to figure out how the boy got access to the gun.
There were several adults in the house when the shooting occurred, Bachman said. Both children lived in the home with their mothers. Bachman said the adults were cooperating with investigators.
It’s not clear who owned the gun or whether it was properly stored.
“No one has been arrested,” Bachman said. “All of the adults have been very cooperative and went to headquarters where they will be interviewed, and crime scene investigators and additional investigators are here at the home processing the scene.”