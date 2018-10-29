Seven people wounded after gunfire erupts at Riverside nightclub

Seven people were wounded early Monday in a shooting at a nightclub in Riverside.
The shooting, which was reported to Riverside police shortly after midnight, happened inside and outside Sevilla Nightclub at 3252 Mission Inn Ave., police said.
Authorities said that when officers arrived at the club, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. Five other people also wounded in the shooting arrived at local hospitals later to receive treatment, police said.
Their current conditions were not immediately known. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Trevor Childers at 951-353-7130 or Det. Karla Corbett at 951-353-7134.