Missing Boyle Heights toddler found safe in Mexico, police say

A 15-month-old boy who authorities said was abducted by his father from Boyle Heights last week has been found in Mexico, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Noe Reyna, the subject of an Amber Alert, was found “safe and sound,” said LAPD Capt. Ruby Flores.
The boy was located by U.S. Border Patrol officials and was with his uncle, who was given instructions to bring him back to the United States, Flores said.
Noe was reported missing on Nov. 14, the same day social workers with the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services were set to take him into protective custody. Both of his parents had been notified of the court order, according to the LAPD.
“DCFS was at the residence to take the child away due to narcotics issues,” Det. Steven Juarez told reporters last week.
Authorities said they believed they boy’s father, Carlos Ivan Reyna, took the child across the border.
Noe will be taken into protective custody by DCFS and will “receive medical treatment as a standard protocol” but “appears to be healthy,” Flores said.
Carlos Reyna was still in Mexico, and authorities plan to file for his extradition to the U.S. where he could face charges, KCBS-TV reported.
