Man armed with rifle fatally shot by police after domestic violence incident injures woman in Corona

A domestic violence call led to an officer-involved shooting in which a man armed with a rifle was shot and killed in Corona on Tuesday night, police said.
Corona police responded to a home in the 2600 block of Tundar Circle about 8:35 p.m. after dispatchers received a call reporting gunshots and a second call reporting that a woman had been injured, police said.
Officers arrived in an armored rescue vehicle and began talking with the man in the house. A woman inside was suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
“During that period, an officer-involved shooting occurred, which resulted in the fatality of the suspect,” police said.
It is not clear what prompted authorities to open fire on the man, though police said he was armed. The man has not been identified.
The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Her condition on Wednesday morning was not known.