Twice deported, burglary suspect also has weapons and drug violations

An Oxnard man arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted burglary had twice been deported to Mexico and had just reentered the U.S. illegally the day before, authorities said.

Guillermo Damaso, 39, was taken into custody by the Port Hueneme Police Department, accused of trying to enter a home through the bedroom window.

Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Sixth Place on Wednesday morning to investigate reports of a person weaving through several backyards and jumping over fences.

One resident told police that she heard someone opening her bedroom window and when she drew back the curtains to check, a man in a black hooded sweatshirt was on the outside looking in.

Officers searched the area and detained Damaso, who was later identified by the resident as the person trying to enter the home, police said.

When police did a background check, they discovered Damaso's previous deportations and criminal history.

According to police, he had been deported from California and Florida and was on active probation for weapons and narcotics violations. Damaso also had an outstanding warrant from Florida alleging indecent exposure.

Damaso told police during interviews that a "coyote" — a migrant smuggler or smuggling group — brought him into the country illegally Tuesday.

He is being held in Ventura County jail.

