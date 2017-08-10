With armed man holed up inside, police fire tear gas into sprawling Pacific Palisades home

SWAT officers have fired tear gas into a sprawling Pacific Palisades home where a man was holed up after he fired several rounds at the woman living there during an argument, authorities say.

Los Angeles police Capt. Brian Wendling says the woman managed to escape unharmed when the man arrived at the 9,000-square-foot house early Thursday and eventually began shooting.

Wendling says the incident began as a fight between the man and woman, who are in an on-again, off-again relationship.

Police were called to a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Alta Mura Road around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, said Officer Liliana Preciado, an LAPD spokeswoman. The suspect refused to leave the building, she said.

Police say the suspect, who's in his 50s, is believed to have been drinking.

Officials say it's been difficult to locate him because the house in the Pacific Palisades area is so large.

Times reporter Sonali Kohli contributed to this story.

