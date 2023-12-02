Advertisement
Woman shot, killed by police after allegedly setting fire to Chatsworth home

An aerial view of a home, with a firetruck outside
An armed woman set fire to a home in Chatsworth on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a woman in her 50s during a confrontation after she set a house on fire in Chatsworth, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 9600 block of Laramie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Police were called to the scene for a reported assault involving a suspect with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found firefighters working to extinguish a fire at the residence. The fire was knocked down within 23 minutes, officials said.

Police officers located a woman in the home’s backyard. During an ensuing confrontation, officers shot the woman. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her identity had not been released as of Friday night.

Police allege the woman had threatened her sister with a gun and set fire to the home.

No other injuries were reported, according to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s force investigation unit.

Jeremy Childs

