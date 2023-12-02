Woman shot, killed by police after allegedly setting fire to Chatsworth home

An armed woman set fire to a home in Chatsworth on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a woman in her 50s during a confrontation after she set a house on fire in Chatsworth, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 9600 block of Laramie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Police were called to the scene for a reported assault involving a suspect with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found firefighters working to extinguish a fire at the residence. The fire was knocked down within 23 minutes, officials said.

Police officers located a woman in the home’s backyard. During an ensuing confrontation, officers shot the woman. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her identity had not been released as of Friday night.

Police allege the woman had threatened her sister with a gun and set fire to the home.

No other injuries were reported, according to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s force investigation unit.