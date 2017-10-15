Three are shot in a possible road rage attack in Panorama City

Los Angeles police are looking for a man who shot three people Sunday evening in a possible road rage incident in Panorama City, authorities said.
The shooter opened fire from a black or gray SUV, wounding three people in a truck, said Los Angeles Police Sgt. Kirk Kahoe. All of them were stable and expected to survive.
The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. at Woodman Avenue and Cantara Street.
Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.
One person told officers the attack was motivated by road rage, but it was not clear if that person was one of the three victims or a witness.
