Three are shot in a possible road rage attack in Panorama City

Los Angeles police are looking for a man who shot three people Sunday evening in a possible road rage incident in Panorama City, authorities said.

The shooter opened fire from a black or gray SUV, wounding three people in a truck, said Los Angeles Police Sgt. Kirk Kahoe. All of them were stable and expected to survive.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. at Woodman Avenue and Cantara Street.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

One person told officers the attack was motivated by road rage, but it was not clear if that person was one of the three victims or a witness.

CAPTION Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. Credits: Associated Press / Travis Geske / Getty / KTLA Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. Credits: Associated Press / Travis Geske / Getty / KTLA CAPTION Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. Credits: Associated Press / Travis Geske / Getty / KTLA Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. Credits: Associated Press / Travis Geske / Getty / KTLA CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez break down NCLS game 1 and discuss the unlikely heroes. Los Angeles Dodgers sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez break down NCLS game 1 and discuss the unlikely heroes. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager on his injury that is keeping him out of the NLCS. Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager on his injury that is keeping him out of the NLCS. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke and Chicago Tribune sports columnist David Haugh discuss the NLCS and what to expect from both teams. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke and Chicago Tribune sports columnist David Haugh discuss the NLCS and what to expect from both teams. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnists Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss what it means for Corey Seager to not be in the NLCS lineup. Los Angeles Times sports columnists Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss what it means for Corey Seager to not be in the NLCS lineup.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek