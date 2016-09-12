Man in Halloween mask robs Placentia gas station

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Placentia gas station at gunpoint while wearing a Halloween mask early Monday.

A robbery was reported at the Chevron gas station in the 300 block of West Orangethorpe Avenue about 1:20 a.m., Placentia Police Sgt. Bryce Angel said.

The clerk told police he had been held up at gunpoint by a man dressed in all black clothing, Angel said. The suspect, who showed the clerk a handgun, was wearing a white Halloween mask

“It looks like one of the ones from the ‘Scream’ movie series,” Angel said. “I can’t tell you how many crimes I’ve investigated with that same mask. It’s like the go-to mask it seems like.”

The suspect fled with a small amount of cash and headed westbound in a vehicle.

For more California news, follow @brittny_mejia