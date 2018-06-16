Los Angeles police shoot, wound suspect during confrontation

Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man during a confrontation Saturday in Van Nuys, authorities said.
The man’s condition was not immediately known, said Officer Mike Lopez. No officers were injured in the incident.
Officers were dispatched about 1:10 p.m. to the 6400 block of Tyrone Avenue, Lopez said, noting that he could not provide any more information about what prompted the call..
But firefighters also responded to the scene around the same time and found two women and a man with stab wounds, said Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A 40-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, whose names were not released, were transported to local hospitals in in critical condition, Stewart said.
Another woman, who was believed to be in her late 40s, was hospitalized with wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, she said.