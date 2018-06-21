Police shot Porter Ranch man suspected of stabbing woman, authorities say

Police shot a man who they suspect stabbed a woman in a gated Porter Ranch community Wednesday night, authorities said.
Both the man who was shot and the woman who was stabbed were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, said LAPD Officer Christopher No, a spokesman.
Los Angeles police officers responded to a domestic incident call on the 20000 block of Sardinia Way at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, and found a woman who had been stabbed, No said.
When police encountered the stabbing suspect, police tried to use nonlethal methods including a Taser and bean bag pellets to try and subdue him, but he “continued to approach with some kind of sharp object,” he said. That’s when police shot him, No said.
He would not say how many times the man was shot or where, nor would he say how many officers shot the suspect.
No said he did not know the relationship between the stabbing victim and the suspect who was shot, and said both the stabbing and the shooting were still under investigation. Officers from LAPD’s Devonshire division responded to the call, No said.