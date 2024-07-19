Woman fatally stabbed in apparent sword attack, L.A. County sheriff’s officials say

A samurai-style sword lies in the street in San Dimas after a woman was fatally stabbed in what appears to be a domestic disturbance.

A woman was fatally stabbed Thursday in what appears to be a domestic disturbance in San Dimas involving a sword, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call about 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Huntington Avenue, where they discovered the body of a woman who had been stabbed to death, officials said in a news release.

When they first arrived on scene, deputies encountered a bloodied woman carrying a sword, according to reporting from news station KTLA. The woman approached deputies as they drove up in their police cruiser. The woman was walking in the street, covered in blood and holding the sword, according to video footage from the scene.

Deputies ordered the unidentified woman to place the sword on the ground and raise her hands over her head, officials said. She complied, but it was unclear why she was carrying the sword in the first place.

The woman directed deputies to a nearby home where they found the woman who was fatally stabbed, Sheriff’s Det. Daniel Vizcarra said during a news conference. Another woman was found in the home and appeared unharmed but was taken to a local hospital for what may have been a heart attack, according to KTLA.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing and who was involved in the incident. Vizcarra said the witnesses in the case speak only Chinese Mandarin, so homicide investigators did not have immediate information about what happened.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it had no new information about the investigation as of Friday morning.