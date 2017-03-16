Former 'Power Rangers' actor pleads guilty to killing roommate with sword

A former actor who once played one of the Power Rangers in the children’s superhero television series has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for stabbing his roommate to death with a sword, prosecutors said.

Ricardo Medina, 38, entered the plea Thursday in Antelope Valley court, admitting that he killed Josh Sutter after the two had a dispute at Green Valley home in January 2015, according to a statement by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

He faces up to six years in state prison when he is sentenced later this month, prosecutors said.

Medina was charged with murder in January 2016, one year after the fatal clash. Investigators said Medina and Sutter had argued over the way Medina’s girlfriend had parked her car minutes before the stabbing.

As the argument continued, investigators said, Sutter forced his way into Medina’s room. Medina grabbed a sword he kept by the door and stabbed Sutter multiple times before calling 911, police said.

Medina initially claimed that he acted in self-defense. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, when asked by a reporter in 2016 why it waited a year to charge Medina, did not offer an explanation.

Aside from one-off appearances on "CSI: Miami" and "ER," Medina was mostly known for portraying the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger in the children’s show "Power Rangers Wild Force" from 2002 to 2003. He also played the villainous character "Deker" in "Power Rangers Samurai" in 2011 and 2012, according to his IMDb profile.

Calls to Medina’s attorney were not immediately returned.

Sutter, 36, moved to Los Angeles in 2011 to help his sister, Rachel Kennedy, open a business specializing in the sale of rescued dogs. The home where the stabbing took place was meant to be a haven for the dogs, according to Kennedy, who said Medina began living there after she hired him to care for the animals.

But Medina began acting erratically not long after he was hired, Kennedy said. The two argued frequently and at one point he threatened to release the dogs into the wild, she said.

While she didn’t think six years was a long enough prison sentence, Kennedy said Thursday she was relieved to finally hear Medina admit guilt in the grisly slaying.

Thursday would have been her brother’s 38th birthday, she said.

“This was the first step in maybe getting some of my life back,” Kennedy said. “We just want him where he belongs, and to start trying to live again. That’s what Josh would want.”

Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Caption Family members wait for release of Andrew Leander Wilson after 32 years of incarceration Andrew Leander Wilson's daughter and granddaughter wait for his release after a judge throws out his decades-old murder conviction. Andrew Leander Wilson's daughter and granddaughter wait for his release after a judge throws out his decades-old murder conviction. Caption Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca found guilty of obstruction of justice Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca speaks with reporters after he was found guilty of obstructing a federal investigation into abuses in county jails and lying to cover up the interference. (Video by Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca speaks with reporters after he was found guilty of obstructing a federal investigation into abuses in county jails and lying to cover up the interference. (Video by Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Caption Andrew Leander Wilson Release Andrew Leander Wilson will be released from custody after serving 32-years for a murder he said he didn't commit. Loyola Law School's Project For The Innocent argued on his behalf and today an LA Superior Court granted a request to vacate his conviction. Andrew Leander Wilson will be released from custody after serving 32-years for a murder he said he didn't commit. Loyola Law School's Project For The Innocent argued on his behalf and today an LA Superior Court granted a request to vacate his conviction. Caption President Trump's budget calls for deep cuts The Trump administration proposes dramatic cuts to the State, health and education departments while ramping up defense spending and $4 billion for construction of a border wall. The Trump administration proposes dramatic cuts to the State, health and education departments while ramping up defense spending and $4 billion for construction of a border wall.

james.queally@latimes.com

Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.

ALSO

L.A. County probation officer charged with beatings of teen inmates at Sylmar juvenile facility

Man faces attempted murder and hate crime charges in Koreatown hammer attack on woman

Riverside mother charged with abandoning 2-year-old daughter in a grocery store