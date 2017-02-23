Pregnant woman rushed to surgery after shooting

A pregnant woman was in surgery after she was shot early Thursday morning near the intersection of West 77th Street and Normandie Avenue, authorities said.

The woman was shot outside in the 1300 block of West 77th Street around 1:40 a.m. and was soon thereafter taken to the hospital, said Los Angeles Police Sgt. Cory Meisner.

As of 5:30 a.m., she was listed in critical condition, Meisner said.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting and currently have no suspects, Meisner said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LAPD 77th Street Community Station at 213-485-4164.