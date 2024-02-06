Advertisement
California

Pregnant woman is rescued from storm drain along rushing river in Anaheim

A pregnant woman was rescued Tuesday morning from a quickly filling storm drain in Anaheim, according to the city Police Department.

Police received a report of the woman, who was unhoused, in the storm drain around 9:15 a.m. The drain empties into the Santa Ana River, which was moving fast as rains from the massive atmospheric river hanging over Southern California battered Anaheim, according to Sgt. Jon McClintock, a spokesperson for the Anaheim Police Department.

The drain was filling up fast, but Anaheim Fire and Rescue was able to help the woman out at around 10:40 a.m., getting her onto the bank of the river and then up to safety, McClintock said.

She had no injuries and was treated and released at the scene, he said.

“She had some personal effects there,” McClintock said. “She was probably frequenting that location obviously due to the extreme weather. That could have been a place she sought refuge.”

California
