Woman gives birth on sidewalk outside Exposition Park

A woman went into labor and gave birth late Monday night on a sidewalk outside Exposition Park, according to authorities and video from the scene.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 3800 block of South Figueroa Street at 11:33 p.m., according to spokesman Nicholas Prange.

A fire engine, two ambulances and paramedics went to the scene.

Video shows firefighters and emergency personnel delivering the child and swaddling the newborn in a white towel. According to Prange, both mother and child were taken to a hospital.

Prange did not have any information on the health of the pair Tuesday afternoon. The mother has not been publicly identified.