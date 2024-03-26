Advertisement
California

Woman gives birth on sidewalk outside Exposition Park

Plants and flowers in the foreground and an ornate building in the background.
Exposition Park’s rose garden. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded when a woman went into labor on a sidewalk by Exposition Park late Monday.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
A woman went into labor and gave birth late Monday night on a sidewalk outside Exposition Park, according to authorities and video from the scene.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 3800 block of South Figueroa Street at 11:33 p.m., according to spokesman Nicholas Prange.

A fire engine, two ambulances and paramedics went to the scene.

Video shows firefighters and emergency personnel delivering the child and swaddling the newborn in a white towel. According to Prange, both mother and child were taken to a hospital.

Prange did not have any information on the health of the pair Tuesday afternoon. The mother has not been publicly identified.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

