Dramatic slow-speed pursuit on Hollywood Boulevard draws crowd of onlookers

Police chased the driver of a stolen car Thursday across Los Angeles, and the pursuit came to a crawl on Hollywood Boulevard, drawing a crowd of onlookers.

After winding through the San Fernando Valley at high speeds, the stolen blue Dodge Avenger crept into the heart of Hollywood.

At Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, the chase came to a stop and prompted a brief standoff. Multiple officers aimed their guns toward the driver.

Just before 8:25 p.m. — as the driver sat smoking with the door open — a group of police officers swarmed the Dodge sedan, pulled him out and handcuffed him.

By then, dozens of tourists and pedestrians had gathered, holding up cellphones to document the standoff and arrest.

Police were first notified of the stolen vehicle about 6:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of Hollywood Boulevard, according to Officer Jenny Houser, an LAPD spokeswoman.

Officers tracked the vehicle through the LoJack system and began pursuing it in the West Valley. The driver moved onto the southbound 101 Freeway, traveling at high speeds from Woodland Hills to Studio City and over the Cahuenga Pass into Hollywood.

The man’s identity was not immediately available.

