Chance of thundershowers in some burn areas, including La Tuna Canyon, forecasters say

Thunderstorms could cause flash flooding across California on Sunday, including in recent burn areas in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch, saying more than an inch of rain per hour could fall during downpours starting Sunday morning through late Sunday.

The potential for flash flooding is greatest in the mountains and the Antelope and Cuyama valleys. Heavy rainfall could cause debris flows in areas blackened by recent wildfires, including the Alamo, Whittier, La Tuna, Sand and Fish burn areas.

Weather service meteorologist Curt Kaplan said a low pressure system parked off the coast is drawing monsoonal moisture from Mexico and Arizona. Showers are expected to taper off Monday as the system moves out of the area.

