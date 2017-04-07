Cooler and rainy days are ahead for Southern California

Soggy and cooler weather with breezy conditions is on tap for Southern California on Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.
A weak, low-pressure system slowly moving over Southern California will first drench parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and drop 2 to 4 inches of rain along the foothills, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard. By late Friday, the rainy system will move south and soak Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Los Angeles County could receive a half-inch of rain, or maybe even less, forecasters said.
“There is a nicely wound up system anchored by a very chilly [system] for this time of year,” meteorologist Andrew Rorke of the weather service said in a statement.
Temperatures will be cooler on Friday, then dip several degrees below normal on Saturday, he said. By Saturday morning, showers will taper off.
Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph will sweep over the mountains and desert communities of the Inland Empire and San Diego County.
“Winds on Saturday afternoon and evening look a little stronger and more widespread and impactful,” the weather service said.
A stronger spring storm bringing powerful winds, scattered showers, thunderstorms and heavy mountain snow will affect much of Northern California on Friday and through the weekend, the weather service said.
A second storm could produce another round of showers to Southern California on Thursday and winter-like weather to Northern California.
