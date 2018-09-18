Deputy is killed after suspect opens fire during routine call at Rancho Cordova auto shop

One Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy was killed and a second was wounded Monday when a gunman opened fire during a routine disturbance call at an auto shop in Rancho Cordova, authorities said.
The deputies responded to a Pep Boys store, where workers were having a conflict with a customer, Sheriff Scott Jones told reporters. As they approached, the suspect turned as if to run away but spun back around and began firing “without warning,” Jones said.
Both deputies fired back. The suspect fled and, moments later, was confronted by two other deputies who opened fire. The suspect, who was not named, was then taken into custody.
The slain officer was identified as 27-year-old Mark Stasyuk, who joined the department more than four years ago. A second officer, identified only as a 28-year-old woman, was struck in the arm and was expected to survive.
A bystander was also shot, Jones said, “presumably by the suspect.” Details about the bystander and the suspect’s conditions were not immediately available.
There was nothing reported in the initial call, Jones said, that would have alerted the deputies that the suspect was armed. “They were arriving at ... what we would consider a routine call,” he said.
Jones added that Monday’s shooting marked the third time an officer was killed in the line of duty in Sacramento County since he became sheriff in 2010.
“It’s incredibly difficult for all of us, myself included,” he said. “It’s an incredible hole that never quite gets filled in the hearts of our department.”