Judge throws out murder conviction of man in notorious Palmdale killing

A Los Angeles judge on Monday threw out the murder conviction of a man convicted of killing an 18-year-old in a Palmdale parking lot, ruling that new evidence seems to “undermine the entire prosecution case and point unerringly to innocence or reduced culpability.”

Raymond Lee Jennings served 11 years behind bars in the slaying of Michelle O’Keefe, who was shot inside her Mustang in February 2000.

Superior Court Judge William Ryan ruled that “no reasonable jury” would have decided beyond a reasonable doubt that Jennings was guilty if they’d been presented with information at trial that gang members were also in the parking lot that night.

The killing remained unsolved for several years, stoking fear in the Antelope Valley -- O'Keefe's picture adorned a billboard along with the message, "Can you help catch my killer?"

In December 2005 -- after initially deciding there wasn't enough evidence against him -- prosecutors charged Jennings.

The prosecutor who took the case to trial characterized the slaying as a sexual advance gone awry, pointing to the $111 found inside O'Keefe's wallet as proof it wasn't a botched robbery. In interviews with detectives and lawyers, Jennings knew things that only the killer would know, the prosecutor argued.

There was no forensic evidence directly connecting Jennings to the crime. Two downtown L.A. juries deadlocked before the case was ultimately moved back to the Antelope Valley for a third trial. Jurors there convicted Jennings in 2009.

But he always maintained his innocence, even at his sentencing in 2010.

"This is one sin that I will not be judged for," he told the judge. "I'm at peace in my life, and I laugh and I smile because I hold no remorse."

Jennings continued to fight for his freedom until June 2016, when the district attorney's office sent a letter to the court under seal that said newly discovered evidence raised doubts about his guilt.

At the request of prosecutors, Ryan last year ordered Jennings released but did not throw out the conviction until Monday.

In his ruling, Ryan said he didn’t make the decision lightly.

“While to the O’Keefe’s and others it may feel it is unjust to now grant Jennings relief,” he wrote, “it is even more unjust to keep a man in prison who has been excluded by the lawful authorities as the perpetrator after an investigation, and further, as to whom those authorities now acknowledge to not merely be not guilty of the crime, but factually innocent of it.”

At the end of his ruling, Ryan included an ancient maxim of common law jurisprudence: “Let justice be done, though the heavens may fall.”

