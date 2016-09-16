Ex-LAPD sergeant who leaked recording of 'Django' actress sues city to block release of his employment records

The retired LAPD sergeant who leaked a recording of his controversial stop of “Django Unchained” actress Daniele Watts filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Los Angeles Ethics Commission to block the public disclosure of his and other police officers’ personnel records.

Retired Sgt. Jim Parker is seeking a court order to prevent an administrative law judge and the Ethics Commission from holding a public hearing this month over the commission’s misconduct allegations against him, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The Ethics Commission formally accused Parker last year of misusing his position and disclosing confidential information by giving TMZ the recording of his encounter with Watts, according to the lawsuit.

Parker contends in court papers that at the hearing slated for Sept. 26, he would need to introduce his personnel records in order to adequately defend himself.

He also contends that the commission’s enforcement director wants to introduce a list of all LAPD employees, including officers, who participated in an online Ethics Commission training and their test results. The lawsuit argues that making such peace officer personnel records public would violate the Penal Code.

The L.A. city attorney’s office and the Ethics Commission could not be reached for comment.

Administrative Law Judge Samuel D. Reyes, who is named in the lawsuit and is convening the hearing later this month, also could not be reached for comment. In June, Reyes denied Parker’s motion to dismiss the commission’s accusation.

On Sept. 11, 2014, Parker responded to a report of a couple having sex in a parked car in Studio City and found Watts and her boyfriend, Brian James Lucas. The pair matched the description of the couple in the initial report, police said.

The police officer asked them for identification. Lucas provided his identification but Watts refused and walked away, police have said. Other officers handcuffed her but the actress was released when Lucas gave authorities her identification.

Afterward, both Watts and Lucas gave a public account of their brief detention, sparking outrage and criticism amid a national debate over the treatment of minorities by law enforcement.

On Facebook, Lucas claimed that police acted as if the pair had engaged in prostitution because he is white and Watts is black.

In a recording first leaked to TMZ, which Parker later admitted he had submitted to the media outlet, the sergeant can be heard asking for Watts' identification. She responds by questioning whether she was being stopped because she was black.

“Who brought up the race card?” Parker said.

“I’m bringing it up,” she said.

"I said nothing about you being black," Parker said during the exchange.

Parker has said he had no plans to arrest either Lucas or Watts. The couple ultimately pleaded no contest to a charge of disturbing the peace, and were ordered to write a letter apologizing to Parker. The city attorney's office dismissed lewd conduct charges against them as part of the plea deal.

Parker has said that he leaked the recording to quell the escalating public controversy and defend his and the LAPD’s reputation.

The LAPD opened an internal affairs inquiry and accused Parker of insubordination for speaking to the media without permission. He retired in June 2015, ending a 26-year career with the department.

Parker’s attorney, Larry Hanna, has previously told The Times that the Ethics Commission’s charges were unprecedented and called the commission “very vindictive.”

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union representing the LAPD’s rank-and-file officers, joined Parker in filing the lawsuit.

Times staff writer James Queally contributed to this report.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno

kate.mather@latimes.com

Twitter: @katemather