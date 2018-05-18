Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of woman, 66, in parking garage at Rolling Hills Estates mall

A female suspect was booked on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 66-year-old woman in the parking garage of a mall in Rolling Hills Estates, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials announced Friday.
Critical evidence led authorities to Cherie Townsend, 39, who was taken into custody Thursday in Victorville, Sheriff Jim McDonnell said at a news conference. Townsend will be charged with murder and is being held on $1 million bail, he said.
"This was a crime that shocked the community," said McDonnell, who called it a "brutal murder." The city had not reported a homicide since 2009.
On May 3, deputies found 66-year-old Susan Leeds with multiple stab wounds to her upper torso inside her SUV parked at the Promenade on the Peninsula mall, authorities said. The crime is believed to have occurred around 12:10 p.m. on the first floor of the parking structure.
Items taken from the scene led authorities to believe the motive of the crime was a robbery. Investigators believe the victim, Susan Leeds, "was randomly chosen," and did not know the suspect, McDonnell said.
Authorities have not ruled out the potential involvement of other suspects and urged anyone who was in the parking structure to come forward. A video at the press conference showed cars and foot traffic on the first floor of the parking structure when the crime occurred.
"It's a very violent, personal crime," said Capt. Chris Bergner, of the sheriff's homicide bureau. "I ask you to imagine that this was your brother, your sister, your mother, your relative, and would you want somebody to step out and come forward and help? … The community needs to come together and help out with this."
Leeds' stepchildren were present at the news conference and urged anyone with information to come forward. They described Leeds as "very kind, very sweet, very loving."
"I spoke to my father this morning … and he wanted to convey that he loved her very much and that she's missed, she's greatly missed by our family," said Fred Leeds, the oldest of Leeds' six stepchildren.
Ben Leeds said his stepmother, a Type 1 diabetic, worked for decades assisting people with diabetes.
"To see such a sweet, great, innocent woman go through such a horrific death is certainly beyond words," Ben Leeds said. "She'll be missed by the community and certainly missed by the family."
Authorities initially identified a different person of interest, but forensic evidence and video surveillance indicated that he was not involved in the crime.
Rolling Hills Estates Mayor Britt Huff said the community is still reeling from the killing.
"Obviously this was a very traumatic experience for a city that is known for being one of the safest in California — to have this violent crime take place in midday," he said.
