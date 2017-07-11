Fast-moving San Jose brush fire prompts evacuations, threatens homes

A fast-moving brush fire broke out Tuesday northeast of San Jose, threatening several structures near Alum Rock Park, officials said.

The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the Alum Rock neighborhood at Lariat Lane and Claitor Way, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

By 6 p.m., the blaze grew to 20 acres, Cal Fire said. Firefighters were trying to stop the flames from spreading into Alum Rock Park, thought to be the first municipal park established in the state.

At least two structures burned and several residents in the neighborhood were ordered to evacuate, reported KNTV-TV Channel 11, the NBC affiliate in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The fire was one of several across the state that firefighters were trying to control.

On fast-moving brush fire also broke out Tuesday off Interstate 8 in San Diego County, prompting officials to shut down the busy freeway.

The blaze was reported about 1:40 p.m. and quickly spread to 400 acres. Homes and schools were also evacuated.

By 5 p.m., firefighters had halted the spread of flames.

Westbound lanes of the Interstate 8 freeway reopened about 5 p.m. The eastbound lanes were expected to reopen by 7 p.m., officials said.

San Diego Union-Tribune staff writers Lyndsay Winkley and Pauline Repard contributed to this report.

