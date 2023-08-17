Advertisement
400-acre Coyote fire forces evacuations, threatens structures in San Diego County

A fire truck is seen amid smoke by the side of a highway.
The Coyote fire broke out in southeastern San Diego County on Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and threatening structures.
(Cal Fire San Diego)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
A brush fire broke out in southeastern San Diego County on Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and threatening structures.

The fire was first reported at 12:11 p.m. in the 23000 block of Coyote Holler Road, in the community of Potrero, authorities said.

Dubbed the Coyote fire, the blaze grew from 45 acres when it was initially reported to an estimated 400 acres as of 5:15 p.m. As of late Thursday afternoon, the fire was spreading at a moderate rate, pushed by winds from the southwest, according to Capt. Mike Cornette of Cal Fire San Diego.

An evacuation order was issued shortly after 1 p.m. for residents north of Round Potrero Road, east of Horizon View Drive, south of South Boundary Road and west of Potrero Circle. About 78 homes are within the evacuation area, Cornette said. A map of the evacuation area can be found at the county’s Office of Emergency Services website

Round Potrero Road was closed between Yerba Santa Road and Potrero Valley Road. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection warned that structures along Yerba Santa Road were under the greatest immediate threat.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at Mountain Empire High School in Pine Valley, at 3305 Buckman Springs Road. An animal evacuation area was also opened at the San Diego County Animal Shelter in Bonita, at 5821 Sweetwater Road.

This is a developing story.

Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

