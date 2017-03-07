San Jose officer arrested after allegedly stealing marijuana during domestic violence call, police say

A San Jose police officer was arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing marijuana during a domestic violence investigation, authorities said.

Officer Julio Morales, 49, was cited and released in connection with petty theft of marijuana, according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia, a spokesman for the San Jose Police Department.

The alleged theft occurred in November, when Morales was working as a patrol officer and arrested an individual in connection with a domestic violence incident, Garcia said in a statement.

Months later, an administrative investigation revealed that Morales had committed the theft, according to Garcia.

Morales has been on leave since Feb. 4.

The veteran officer has more than 21 years of law enforcement experience, police said.

