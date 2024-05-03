Bloody spear, 2 bodies found inside storage facility in Santa Ana

A bloody spear was found at the scene of a double homicide and attempted suicide in Santa Ana, though it is not clear whether the spear was used in the attacks, police said Friday.

A bloodied spear was found at the scene of a double homicide and attempted suicide in Santa Ana, though it was not clear whether the weapon was used in the attacks, police said Friday.

The chaotic and gruesome scene unfolded Thursday around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Chestnut Avenue, according to police. A woman called police and informed them that she and her uncle had been stabbed, said Natalie Garcia, a spokeswoman for the Santa Ana Police Department.

A bloodied spear was found at the scene. (KTLA)

When police arrived, they found the woman and her uncle dead inside a storage facility along with an injured man who authorities say is the suspect in the killings. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Neither the victims nor the suspect, all of whom police say were adults, has been identified.

Garcia said the injured man had been dating the woman who was found dead. She had been fatally shot in the upper torso, and her uncle died from stab wounds, police said.

Advertisement

Authorities are investigating the case as a double murder and attempted suicide, saying the man shot himself.

Police cars surround a crime scene in Santa Ana, where two people were found dead and a third was critically injured. (KTLA-TV)

Although a bloody spear was found near the crime scene, police could not confirm whether it was used in the killings, Garcia said.

“It was a very gruesome scene, therefore we don’t know what was evidence of the crime and what was not,” she said in an interview with The Times.

One witness told KTLA-TV that the uncle was a “medieval sword” expert.