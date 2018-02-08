California teen who livestreamed crash that killed her sister is sentenced to prison

A California teen who was driving drunk as she livestreamed a crash on social media that killed her younger sister was sentenced to more than six years and four months in prison on Thursday, officials said.
Obdulia Sanchez, 19, pleaded guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and child endangerment in connection with the July 2017 crash that killed her sister and gained international attention.
The Stockton resident recorded video of herself on Instagram Live behind the wheel of a 2003 Buick as her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, and a second 14-year-old girl sat in the back seat.
The alarming video showed Sanchez losing control of her vehicle and crashing.
Moments later, she showed the body of her sister and says: "I … killed my sister, OK. I know I am going to jail for life, all right?" This is the last thing that I wanted to happen, OK?"
The California Highway Patrol said Sanchez was driving north of Los Banos when she swerved off the road and overcorrected. The car then veered across the road, crashed into a wire fence and rolled into a field.
The two girls in the rear seat, who were not wearing seat belts, were ejected from the vehicle, the CHP said.
Sanchez expressed remorse for the crash at her sentencing Thursday, Merced County Dist. Atty. officials said. She has been in custody since the crash and will receive credit for time served.
