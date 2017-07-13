Five injured when teenage DUI suspect hits pedestrians, crashes car in Santa Ana, police say

Five people were injured when a juvenile suspected of drinking and driving slammed a car into two pedestrians and a telephone pole in Santa Ana on Thursday morning, police said.

The driver, who was not identified, was traveling at a “high rate of speed” in the 1600 block of South Greenville Street around 11 a.m. before losing control of the vehicle and hitting the two pedestrians on a sidewalk, according to Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, a Santa Ana police spokesman.

The vehicle then struck a telephone pole, Bertagna said.

Five people were taken to an area hospital, and two were “designated as trauma patients,” according to Bertagna. Three of those injured were passengers in the vehicle, he said.

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Bertagna, who said officers smelled alcohol at the scene. The suspect’s age and gender were not released.

