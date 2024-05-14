Advertisement
California

It took a month to ID her body. Law school student’s fiancé now convicted of murder

By Jessica GarrisonStaff Writer 
Share

A 42-year-old man whose fiancée’s body was found dismembered in a bag at the edge of San Francisco Bay was convicted of murder Monday.

A jury in Alameda County found Joseph C. Roberts guilty of second-degree murder for killing his girlfriend, Rachel Elizabeth Imani Buckner, 27, and disposing of her body along the shoreline last year.

Roberts faces 15 years to life in prison, and is set to be sentenced on June 14, according to KTVU Fox 2.

Advertisement

“Today means I can breathe a little bit easier,” Buckner’s mother, S. Jamila Buckner, said on the courthouse steps, according to the station.

A small memorial outside the scene in Pasadena where there was a violent car crash over the weekend.

California

Pasadena reels from Tesla crash that left 3 dead, 3 injured

Authorities estimate the Tesla Model 3 was traveling over 100 mph when it hit a curb and launched into the air before crashing into a building.

May 13, 2024

Buckner’s body was found July 20 near the Bay Farm Island Bridge spanning the San Leandro Channel. Authorities initially had little information to go on because the body was dismembered, investigators told Bay Area news station KTVU.

Police identified Buckner through DNA evidence on Aug. 30 and a week later arrested Roberts.

The two lived together in Pleasanton. They had met at Golden Gate University School of Law.

Buckner, who earlier graduated from Howard University, was just a few months shy of graduation from law school when she was killed.

“To anyone that got to know and be around Imani, she was a beautiful and radiant light,” her mother said at the time.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Jessica Garrison

Jessica Garrison writes about Northern California for the Los Angeles Times. She has previously covered Los Angeles City Hall, courts, education and the environment. As a reporter, her work has won a National Magazine Award for Public Service, among other honors. Work she has edited has won a George Polk Award and was a finalist for a Goldsmith Prize. Her book, “The Devil’s Harvest,” told the story of a contract killer who stalked Central Valley farm towns for years while authorities failed to bring him to justice. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement