Santa Ana police identify a suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Santa Ana police have identified a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a motorcyclist last week.

Luis Eduardo Distancia, 45, is believed to have been driving a white 2006 Ford Econoline van that struck a motorcycle just before 5 p.m. Friday at Standard Avenue and Walnut Street, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a statement.

Surveillance video of the collision showed the van traveling northbound on Standard, then west on Walnut, in front of the motorcycle, which collided with the front right fender of the van, authorities said. The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, later died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The driver of the van fled but was followed by a witness, police said. The witness provided the vehicle’s license plate number to police, who determined that the van was owned and operated by Distancia.

Police recovered the vehicle the next day, but Distancia has not contacted authorities, according to the police department.

A $50,000 arrest warrant has been issued. Distancia has been described by police as a Latino, about 5-foot-10 and weighing about 160 pounds.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Santa Ana police at (714) 245-8214.

