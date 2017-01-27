Santa Ana winds blow through Southland; forecasters warn of downed trees

Santa Ana winds were gusting through the mountains, passes and foothills of Southern California early Friday.

Some of the strongest winds have been in the mountains of Los Angeles County where speeds have hit 67 mph.

The National Weather Service says downed trees are likely considering that rains have saturated soil this month.

Forecasters say the northeast winds will continue into the weekend, but not quite as strongly after Friday night.

The offshore flow is expected to combine with a building ridge of high pressure to bring a warming trend pushing coastal and valley temperatures into the 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, freeze and frost conditions were expected through mid-morning Friday in wind-protected areas of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

