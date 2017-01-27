School bus crushes parked car in South L.A.

One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday that ended with a Los Angeles Unified School District bus wedged on top of a parked car in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The collision occurred just after 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 66th Street and Normandie Avenue. The bus slammed into multiple parked vehicles and a utility pole, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

The seven students aboard the bus and the bus driver were uninjured, according to the fire department. An adult male inside one of the other vehicles was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The parked white car that the bus landed on was crushed.

Police told ABC7 that a white pickup truck may have run a stop sign, causing another vehicle to swerve to avoid a crash and collide with the school bus.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

