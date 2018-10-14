Airport skyway could provide connection to downtown San Diego, study says

The roughly 25-minute route would start with a passenger station at Harbor and Fifth Avenue, then travel northwest along Harbor Drive with stops at First Avenue and near Kettner Boulevard. The system would then turn north at Kettner and continue toward Sante Fe Depot with a station at the intersection of Kettner and Broadway. Then, the skyway would head west along Broadway and stop again at Broadway at Harbor. Finally, it would travel along Harbor Drive to the airport, using several turning towers to navigate directional changes, and culminate with stops at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.