Mom set herself on fire, killing herself and twins in Northern California, police say

By Associated Press
Aug 09, 2018 | 8:10 PM
| vallejo, calif.
Construction crews work at a house in Vallejo, Calif., where police say a woman set herself on fire, killing herself and her twin 14-year-old daughters. (Scott Strazzante / AP)

Vallejo police say a woman set herself on fire inside her home last weekend, killing herself and her twin 14-year-old daughters.

Capt. Lee Horton said Thursday that 47-year-old Mau Dao’s suicide also injured her 11-year-old daughter.

He says detectives are investigating the case in the Bay Area as a suicide that resulted in two homicides.

Horton says in a statement that the 11-year-old girl is with her father and expected to recover.

Authorities said an officer patrolling the area Sunday saw the girl outside a house that was engulfed in flames.

They said firefighters brought out the woman and her two other daughters. One of the twins died at the scene. The other teen and her mother died at a hospital.

